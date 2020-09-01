National exhibit lands in Lima to celebrate obstacles overcome for women to vote

A national exhibit has made its way to Lima shedding more light on how women gained the right to vote.
For the next two weeks, ArtSpace/Lima will be housing the national touring exhibit "Their Legacy - Our Future." Funded by the League of Women Voters, it's a six banner free-standing exhibit that features the actions and adversity women had to overcome to gain the right to vote. Last month the country celebrated the 100 year anniversary of that feat. The exhibit won a national graphic design award and has been touring the nation since August 2019. Lima is one of five stops in Ohio for the exhibit. It was scheduled to make 120 stops total.
"Well the fact that this is an election year is really important," Sally Windle said, executive director of ArtSpace. "But also it's called the attention to voting and that it's everybody's responsibility as well as a right. And it was hard fought for a lot of women. So, the fact that this is something now that we may take for granted, it's just important to know that there were people that traced the tracks for us."
The exhibit was created by the American Bar Association. ArtSpace (65 Town Square, Lima, OH 45801) is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.