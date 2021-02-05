National Go Red for Women Day raises awareness of women's heart disease

February 5th is national “Go Red for Women Day”, a way to raise awareness for women's heart health.
Since 2004, the American Heart Association has used this day to grab people's attention about heart disease. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women. The American Heart Association has held national “Go Red for Women Day” to hopefully curb some myths about heart disease, including the myth that it's a "man's disease". A nurse at St. Rita's in Lima is proof of that, and even she didn't contribute any of her symptoms to having a heart problem.
"I thought it was hormonal. Gosh, you're a woman and it's your hormones acting up, and it's not your heart. How could it be your heart?,” says Laura Ladd, LPN at Mercy Health-St. Rita's. “You never thought women had heart disease back then. But yes, we do have heart disease and it's not always hormonal and it's not just because we're a woman."
Laura went on to be one of the first-ever patients to receive a heart ablation in our area a few years back and says she has been healthy ever since. She says that it's important to talk to your doctor about any and all symptoms you may be having, as heart problems could show up as differently in men and women.