National Guard extends stay at West Ohio Food Bank but volunteers are needed for transition

The Ohio National Guard has been crucial for the West Ohio Food Bank during the pandemic to supply millions of pounds of food to their 11-county service area. The National Guard was supposed to ship out this month, but the state has extended their tour through December 31st.
The number of guardsmen has been as high as 48 but that will reduce each month as their tour winds down. That is why the food bank is asking for volunteers to start working with the National Guard to make the transition easier. There are a variety of ways that you can help.
Director of Business Affairs Wayne Steed adds, “We have multiple things you can do. We have food that needs to be sorted through. We have senior boxes that need to be packed. We have distributions where we’ll be handing out food to people in their cars. There's backpack programs that we need packed for. There are quite a few things that we’ll need done out at West Ohio Food Bank that we can’t do without the volunteers.”
You can contact the West Ohio Food Bank at 419-222-7946.