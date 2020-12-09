National Guard stay extended into 2021

The West Ohio Food Bank will be receiving more help from the National Guard well into 2021.
The National Guard was scheduled to end their work with the food bank on Dec. 17. That has now changed with an extension through March 2021. The food bank currently has about 20 men and woman assisting in the warehouse and with food distributions. The National Guard was activated in late March and sent to food banks across the state to help out. The National Guard has helped to distribute millions of pounds of food in their time in Lima. The food bank is also accepting volunteers to work along side the guardsmen.
You can contact the food bank at 419-222-7946.