Press Release from Mercy Health-St. Rita's: (LIMA, Ohio) – On Friday, March 17, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center Graduate Medical Education Program will match 26 incoming physician residents across four programs. This new class includes 12 Internal Medicine residents and six Emergency Medicine residents as well as six Family Medicine residents and two Podiatric Medicine & Surgery residents.
Match Day is well known in the graduate medical education community as the day when graduating medical students get placed into residency and fellowship programs. It is also the day when St. Rita’s learns who will become our next class of physician residents.
“When starting the Graduate Medical Education program at St. Rita’s, we did so with the intent of both being on the forefront of medical education and ensuring quality health care for our community,” said Dr. Matt Owens, Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health - Lima. “As these programs mature, we are realizing the benefit to health care quality, care delivery, and provider recruitment that our region must maintain to live out our Mission well into the future. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring a new generation of physicians into our community.”
Of the 26 incoming physician residents, 15 medical schools are represented. St. Rita’s looks forward to welcoming the incoming class of residents to our Lima community and hospital in mid-June for onboarding and orientation.
In 2018, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s announced the creation of new residency programs in the areas of Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, and General Surgery. Podiatry and Pharmacy programs had already been in place. In 2021, St. Rita’s opened the doors of a 48,000-square-foot Graduate Medical Education building to house training and education space as well as the most advanced medical training tools and technology.
Since welcoming its first class of residents in 2019, St. Rita’s continues to welcome 26 new doctors and their families to the community each year.
To learn more about all St. Rita’s residency programs, visit www.mercy.com/residency.