National oil company donates $125,000 to city of Findlay for training facility

The city of Findlay received a generous donation from a national oil company on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation announced a donation of 125 thousand dollars to help build a Public Safety Training Facility within the city.
The building will be designed to enhance the skills of Hancock County’s first responders. The Simulated Tactical Response & Incident Command and Training Center will be called STRICT for short. STRICT is proposed to be built behind Findlay’s Fire Station 4 on County Road 236.
The conceptual drawings of the facility show two buildings. The burn building is for live-fire training and the tower building is a 5-level tower for technical rescue training. Safety Director Paul Schmelzer says it will provide greater safety for residents, businesses, and first responders in Findlay and Hancock County.