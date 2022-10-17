School Bus Generic

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS – The week of October 17 through 21 has been designated as National School Bus Safety Week, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement efforts on school bus violations, such as passing a stopped school bus, school zone violations and other school bus or school zone-related activity.

National School Bus Safety Week is supported by the National Association for Pupil Transportation and serves as a reminder to motorists, students, and school bus drivers of the important role they each have in ensuring children’s safety. This year’s theme is “1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education” a unique reminder to motorists and students about the dangers that exist outside the school bus.

