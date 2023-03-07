National Transportation Safety Board launches investigation into safety practices of Norfolk Southern

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLIO) - Federal investigators will be looking into rail operator Norfolk Southern. The move follows a fiery derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border in February and several other accidents, including the death of a train conductor Tuesday in Cleveland.
The National Transportation Safety Board says it has sent investigation teams to look into five significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern since December 2021. The agency also said it was urging the company to take immediate action to review and assess its safety practices.
Norfolk Southern announced plans on Monday to improve the use of detectors placed along railroad tracks to spot overheating bearings and other problems in response to the derailment in Ohio a month ago.
The National Transportation Safety Board has said the crew operating the train that derailed outside East Palestine, got a warning from such a detector but couldn’t stop the train before more than three dozen cars came off the tracks and caught fire.
Another 20 cars derailed in a train that was driving through Springfield this past weekend, and a Norfolk Southern conductor was killed when a dump truck hit a train in Cleveland and he was outside of the train car at the time.