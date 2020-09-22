National Voter Registration Day reminds people of final push to register before November election

Are you registered to vote? What better to than on National Voter Registration Day.
This national day brings awareness to remind people to get registered to vote for upcoming and future elections. Oct. 5 is the last day to register or change your address before the November election. The Allen County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. that day.
As of Tuesday morning, 65 percent of the county is registered according to the board of elections and U.S. Census information. Early voting and absentee voting begins the Oct. 6th. Allen County has sent out a new record with 10,769 absentee ballot applications. For the 2016 Presidential Election, just over 7,000 absentee ballots were requested, the most ever for the county at that time.
"Absentee ballot requests, we've seen a lot of those," said Kathy Meyer, director of Allen County Board of Elections. "Please make sure to include all your information, and your birth date, and some type of ID, and your signature. We have to mail back to you and get those items if you have not included it on your application."
Some poll workers are still needed. Also, Allen County will employ "cleansers" to sanitize voting booths. Contact the board of elections.