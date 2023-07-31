National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday morning near Hicksville

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Hicksville in Defiance County from Saturday morning's severe thunderstorms.
Following a ground and drone survey, NWS meteorologists found evidence of a tornadic circulation beginning at 2:53 a.m. Saturday morning near a property just north of Buckskin Road. The tornado traveled northeast for nearly three-quarters of a mile crossing Casebeer Miller Road and then lifting in a nearby wooded area at 2:54 a.m. Along its path, the tornado snapped and uprooted numerous trees, caused minor to major damage to three barns, and damaged one home. Estimated maximum wind speeds were consistent with an EF-1 tornado of 90 miles per hour with a maximum path width of 100 yards.