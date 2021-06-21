The National Weather Service has released its findings about the tornado that hit outside of Fort Recovery Friday afternoon.
A meteorologist from the Wilmington office confirms that it was an EF-2 tornado that touched down shortly after 4PM Friday. The tornado packed winds up to 115 mph.
The tornado plowed across a 5.7 mile path about 200 yards wide at its maximum. No one was injured during the tornado, and residents were busy cleaning up over the weekend.
The tornado ripped the roof off several outbuildings at the Fort Recovery Lumber Yard where a collapsed cinder block wall was also observed. The tornado continued southeast from there, where several outbuildings and attached garages were completely destroyed. Multiple homes along Burrville Road sustained "substantial" roof damage, with one home seeing more than half of the roof totally removed. The debris along Burrville road was thrown a half mile away toward Wourms Road.
Before reaching Ohio, the tornado struck a five mile portion of Jay County, Indiana with maximum winds up to 130mph.