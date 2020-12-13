A display is drawing many from West Central Ohio to a local museum.
The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics are currently in the middle of their Nativities Exhibit, where a major collection is on display for attendees to enjoy. Each items represent a different aspect of Christmas.
The items were donated to the shrine by Tim and Kathleen Nealeigh, who collected nativities from across the world.
Currently, over seventy-five nativities are on display on the first floor of the museum.
Organizers for the event state that they have more items to display, and that it could take them years in order to fully display all items that were donated.