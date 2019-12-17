Navigating icy intersections in the winter

Even though much of the recent ice and snow has melted in the sun, it's good to keep in mind what to do if you find yourself skidding through an intersection when the roads are less than ideal.
We spoke with the Lima Police Department for some tips on navigating icy roads safely, and their biggest suggestion was for drivers to watch their speed - to slow down when driving over snow and ice. This is especially important if there's someone in front of you on the road.
Those with the LPD say that the weather plays a big factor in the number of crashes that they see around this time of year.
"It seems like when the roads get slick, there are a few more accidents, so it’s just a matter of being safe, watching your distance, paying attention to the roadway conditions," said Eric Mericle, an officer with the Lima Police Department.
Drivers should also try not to slam on the brakes if the roads are bad.