LIMA, Ohio - Mild and dry weather will continue as we kick-off the weekend. While you'll want a light jacket this morning, we have short-sleeve weather by the afternoon with sunny skies and highs around 70°.
The weekend is going to bring fantastic weather as mother nature gives us an extended bonus of fall warmth. We are talking about near record highs in the 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be fairly light at 5-10 mph both days.
We continue to boost the numbers in the forecast as model data has underestimated our highs over the recent days. Highs in the middle 70s are forecast Monday and Tuesday, which would exceed the record highs for those days! Sunshine should continue Monday, and the daylight hours Tuesday remain dry. A cold front will reach the area Tuesday night with the risk of showers and storms. We will monitor for a strong storm threat as some ingredients will be present. The warmth comes to a screeching halt, but the rest of the week is still mild for November. We still expect 50s to 60° during the latter part of the week, and the nights remain well above freezing.