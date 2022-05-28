Nearly 200 graduate from Lima City Schools at Spartan stadium

The 2022 class from Lima Senior celebrated getting their diplomas and moving on to their next phase of life. Nearly 200 students walked in the graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium Saturday. The graduates had to overcome many obstacles including mask mandates, canceled events, and online learning for almost half of their high school career because of the pandemic. For Salutatorian Molly Sheets, she says the experience will help her in the future.
“I personally was online the entirety of my junior year. So, I think that experience has really improved my time management skills and I think that will greatly help me in college,” says Sheets.
Valedictorian Dalton Hahn passed along the message to his classmates that if they keep working, they can get to where they want to go.
“I am excited that we get to share this moment together. I didn’t expect this to be up on stage giving a speech and everything. But I am happy I am up there working and have something to show for it,” adds Hahn.
Besides the students who got their degree Saturday, the school also honored Mekhi Williams and M'linzi McMillan who passed away during their school career and would have graduated with the 2022 class.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.