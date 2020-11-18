Neighboors Thanking Neighboors

COVID may have cancelled their annual awards ceremony but Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership made sure their winners were recognized.
Each year the group meets to honor those who have gone above and beyond for their communities. Lima Mayor David Berger’s weekly media briefing became a way to hand out the awards. Those being the Good Neighbor Award, that going to Pat and Ruth Clark, Ted Nusbaum and the Volunteers of Legacy Link Inc. and the Shirley Daley Award given to ArtSpace Lima Executive Director Sally Windle.
Windle says she is blessed to work with such a great community. “I’m thankful I live in a community that responds to things like creativity and the projects we are doing. The Audience here is willing to do that. And again, I think a lot of things happen in the community because of the great people that have laid those tracks for a lot of us that are coming through now.”
She says the 15-hundred-dollar award will go to fund additional “To Go Art Bags” in the coming months.