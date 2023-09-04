Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is returning to Lima to help residents with homeownership

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Homeownership is the American dream and the City of Lima is working to make it a little easier to attain.
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) is returning to Lima to work with individuals on what can be done to get them on the road to homeownership. NACA is the nation's largest HUD-approved, non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization. They are able to offer mortgage programs that can overcome many barriers people can face when purchasing a home.
"We want to encourage the over 250 households in Lima that has started the home buyer process to come out on September 9th. Meet with a counselor, be able to work through the process, and continue to get their paperwork in. Or if they're new to the process we loved to see them out as well so that they can start that journey to home ownership," explained Jessica Begonia, City of Lima public information officer.
NACA will be at the LACNIP building at 1440 West Spring Street in Lima from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th.