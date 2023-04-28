Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicks off homebuyer event in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A national organization is helping local residents learn the first steps to being homeowners.
Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America or "NACA" kicked off a three-day workshop for people in Lima and surrounding communities. NACA is explaining their process to qualify for what they call "Best in America Mortgage", which means no down payment, closing costs, fees, or consideration of credit score. NACA was launched in 1988 to fight for economic justice in small towns and rural communities in places throughout the southern United States.
"This has made a huge impact, I worked real hard. I did all the things I have good credit and things like that but still with my student loans I haven't been able to save that 20 percent down payment so I would be penalized with PMI and all these other things and honestly a traditional mortgage would have just set me back so much, this is just such a head start," commented Wilma Quezada Geraldo, who attended workshop.
"Lima's partnership with NACA is an important part of getting our residents access to the American dream of home ownership and so we're excited to be able to partner with them and make that dream a reality for Lima citizens," stated Jessica Begonia, public information officer for the City of Lima.
The event is free to the public, and walk-ins are welcome at the LACNIP building on Spring Street. And this Sunday, Lima City Mayor Sharetta Smith will attend the workshop, along with the national director of NACA, Erick Exum.