Neighborhood Concerns and Safety Service Committees hold meeting on private party ordinance proposal

The Neighborhood Concerns and Safety Service committees held a joint meeting to discuss an ordinance to regulate large private gatherings on Thursday.
The ordinance would require a permit to hold large private gatherings at indoor venues. Lima is looking at a system that is already up and running in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a possible model for their ordinance. It could hold the promoter of an event, the event manager, as well as the owner of the venue liable if anything happens during the gathering.
On July 4, 2018, one person was killed and 6 others injured with gunshots were fired at a large private party at the former UAW Hall. By getting the permit, police would have more information at hand if a situation happens at a large gathering.
Tony Geiger, Law Director of the City of Lima said, “The purpose of the permit is to require the premises to be inspected beforehand to make sure it is safe for purposes of the building code, the fire code, since there’s large groups of people going to be there, as well as to provide information to the police department to understand how big the crowd is allowed to be, potentially based upon the occupancy permit, and the location has been inspected and approved beforehand.”
The party permit will not allow for the sale of alcohol, that goes through a separate agency. Geiger will write up a proposed ordinance for council to review in a March committee meeting.