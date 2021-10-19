Neighborhood Concerns Committee discusses animal tethering law

The Lima Neighborhood Concerns Committee met Tuesday evening to discuss animal tethering with the city.
City council has identified tethering and leaving animals outside with no food or water as a problem within the city. They met to discuss with the Deputy Law Director to draft a proposal to hopefully enforce soon. In that proposal, there will be restricted hours from April to September from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and during October until March from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. where an animal cannot be tethered due to weather conditions. Under the proposal, an animal must have access to food or water and cannot be able to cross a property line. The committee says this is all about the safety of animals.
Derry Glenn, Sixth Ward councilor said, “Animal welfare is very important in our city and is important to me and our committee and will continue watching it and making sure that people are taking care of their animals the right way and that is the reason why we are here tonight to make sure that dogs don’t get abused, no animal is getting abused.”
The proposal could be added to the agenda on Monday.