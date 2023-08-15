Nestle recalling Toll House cookie dough due to risk of containing wood chips

UNITED STATES (WLIO) - A chocolate chip cookie maker recalls some of its products because of an unexpected ingredient.
Nestle is recalling two batches of the Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough "Break-and-Bake" bar products. Nestle says the products could contain wood fragments. The affected products were produced on April 24th and 25th of this year. They have specific batch codes on the back. No other Toll House products are included in the recall. There have been no reports of illness. Consumers should return the recalled products to stores for replacement or a refund.