New after-school program at Lima West Middle School

About fifteen 7th and 8th grade students have been staying after school three days a week for the new West Middle School Extension Program. They participate in activities that expand on what they learn in the classroom. Subjects include STEM, the arts, and personal development.
On Tuesday, students made mini derby cars out of pasta and finished with a race. The program's coordinator, Kristy Nelson, says providing these programs is important to help students find what they are interested in.
"Not all students are interested in sports. So, it does give students who aren't interested in sports time to participate in something or to find a love that they may not have known that they have," explains Nelson, who also teaches 8th grade math and science. "I also think it's important to help our kids stay busy. Also, it enriches their minds and it gives them different ideas of maybe what they want to become when they become adults."
The extension program is funded by the youth development organization Open Doors Academy based in Cleveland.