New Bremen elementary construction nearing completion

Construction on the new elementary school building in New Bremen is almost finished.
Work on the school building started last May and despite a few delays, construction has been steady. The superintendent of New Bremen Local Schools says the building will be officially ready by September 8th, the first day of school.
As for their COVID-19 plan, the schools will have students five days a week and staff will be wearing masks. The superintendent says the school is excited to have students back in the classroom.
"It’s been a long time since the kids have been on campus; we've had some summertime activities as far as athletics and some summer school programs, and it's great to see them back in the building," said superintendent Jason Schrader. "Even though it’s not every day and the full schedule, it's great to have them here."
Schrader says with the September starting date, the school should have plenty of time to get staff ready and make changes if needed.