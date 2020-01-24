The New Bremen Police Department is looking for information to help them identify the suspects that they believe were involved in breaking and entering into cars and using stolen credit cards at the New Bremen Dollar General.
If you have any information about the men in the video, call the New Bremen Police Department at 419-629-3371.
