New Bremen students say thank you to veterans with program

The New Bremen elementary and middle school students give a big thank you to local veterans.
During their annual ceremony, students sang songs and performed patriotic programs to honor the men and women that served in the United States armed forces. The students have been working to get ready for Veterans Day for a couple of months now and they were glad to take the time to recognize the importance of the day.
“Because they sacrificed their lives for our freedom and it’s very important that do something to pay them back,” says 8th Grader Danelle Whitlatch.
“They are the people that fought for our country and we have to salute them back,” adds 8th grader Alaina Bruns.
The New Bremen 8th grade students recently went to Washington D.C. and they were able to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.