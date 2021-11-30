New Bremen Village Council President announces candidacy for State Representative

The New Bremen Village Council President announced his plans to run for State Representative.
Jacob Larger (R-New Bremen) announced that he will run in the Republican Primary to represent the 84th House District in the Ohio General Assembly. The district was recently drawn open by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
"I do have a unique experience having worked at the state level and at the local level in various degrees of government," stated Larger. "I have also worked for an advocacy group in the National Federation Of Independent Business, so I worked with the job creators throughout our community. I know the issues that are important to them, and I look forward to kind of give back in that sense as well."
Larger has been on the New Bremen Village Council since 2017.