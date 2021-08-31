New building dedicated at Hancock County Fairgrounds

The Hancock County Fairgrounds dedicated a new building before the upcoming fair.
The Junior Fair Youth Pavilion was dedicated Tuesday evening, which was completed in 2020 but could not be used because there was not a fair held last year. The new $608,000, 11,255 square foot facility will replace the Youth and the Education buildings on the fairgrounds. It will be used not only to hold Junior Fair activities this week but also by the community year-round. The building was fundraised solely on donations and would not be possible without the support of the people in the county.
John Motter, the Fundraising Campaign Co-Chairman for the Junior Fair Youth Pavilion said, “The way this community works together to do projects for the future of the youth of this county is just tremendous. There is no second to this.”
The fair will begin on Wednesday and run through Labor Day.