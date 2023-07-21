New campaign in Putnam County will tackle various topics to promote mental and physical health

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Health Department is introducing a new media campaign to promote health and inspire individuals.
The "Putnam County Healthier Together" initiative aims to cut through the crowded media space and reach diverse audiences by tackling various health topics such as addiction, mental health, family structure, and violence. This campaign is a strategy with the Putnam County Community Health Improvement Plan. It is funded through partners for A Healthy Putnam County members in hopes that the social media campaign will encourage individuals to make positive choices that enhance their overall health and connect them with resources for extra help.
"Two different things, issues were going on in our county. One was an increase in mental health needs, and the other what we call community conditions. So we found that 20% of adults in our county were saying they were a victim of violence, and so we want them to know what resources are out there," said Sherri Recker, director of nursing.
The "Putnam County Healthier Together" media campaign encourages everyone to promote a healthier future by engaging with the content that will begin appearing sometime next week.