New CASA volunteers eager to start their journey assisting children with court proceedings

They are embarking on a journey that will not only change their lives but will make a huge impact on a child’s life.
Nine individuals have joined the ranks of dozens more to be “Court Appointed Special Advocates” to children that are finding themselves in the court system. Often the “CASA” volunteer is the only constant in the child’s life. The volunteers go thru weeks of training to understand their role in the court system and how they will represent the child. For many of the volunteers, this is something they have thought of doing for a while and are ready to serve and encourage others to step up to help these children.
Kim Wright, new CASA Volunteer says she is ready for the challenges ahead, “I am ready to do this but there is always apprehension and nervousness in anything new and especially in something as important as determining things about children’s lives.”
Patrice Reinhart has been thinking of becoming a CASA volunteer for some time and hopes others will take that leap of faith as well. “More people can do the work that have signed actually signed up to do the work. It would only benefit our community, especially our children if more people make themselves available to advocate for children.”
CASA of Allen and Putnam Counties is a program under Crime Victims Services and has served more than 1,300 children since its inception in 2009.