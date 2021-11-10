New cases of COVID-19 in Allen County inch up and those starting the vaccination process nearly at 42%

Allen County is still considered a high transmission community according to the Center for Disease Control.
Allen County Public Health giving an update of COVID-19 cases. The last report from November 4th was showing a daily average of newly reported cases in the mid-50s. This is slightly up from the week before. Local health officials say as more people are testing positive and are showing a range of symptoms.
Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer explains, “We’re starting to see some of those cases start to become hospitalized and adding additional stress on what’s going on in our healthcare system. So, the ultimate goal is to limit the spread of this virus so that we can get back to life as we knew it in 2019 before everything that happened with covid-19.”
The Ohio COVD-19 dashboard lists Allen County with about 42% of individuals who have at least their first vaccination.