New CDC guidelines will be used to track coronavirus patients

Ohioans will start to see new ways the state reports coronavirus numbers, Gov. Mike DeWine announced in his daily update.
Lining up with new CDC guidelines, the state will change how coronavirus cases are counted, which means numbers may look higher. On top of counting people who test positive for the virus, they will count "probable cases." Those are people who have coronavirus antibodies present in a blood test or people who show clinical evidence of the virus with no other diagnoses possible. Death totals will be separated by those that are confirmed cases and those that match with the new CDC guidelines.
"Using this guidance will be instrumental in helping us trace the spread of the disease and eventually isolate it to smaller pockets or areas, so we can open things back up again," said DeWine. "The same time it will allow us to target limited resources for a better public health response."
It was also announced that there are some changes to Medicaid to help recipients. You can find them on the state coronavirus website. Steris, a Mentor, Ohio business, received FDA approval to begin N95 mask sterilization. Distilleries around the state have been able to mass-produce sanitizer that will be sent to food banks in Ohio. As of Friday, 1,000,000 oz has been produced. Lastly, food trucks can now get permits to operate at Ohio rest stops, to help those out who have to drive for work. Permits are on the state transportation website.