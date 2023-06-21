New Childcare Service Funded by the MHRSB

June 21, 2023 Press Release from The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties (MHRSB): The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties (MHRSB) has responded to local community behavioral health agencies providing treatment to individuals with substance use disorders who have identified childcare as one barrier to their clients, with young children, successfully completing treatment. The National Institute of Health indicates that lack of childcare is one of the top three barriers for women to seek and complete substance use treatment.
The MHRSB is excited to partner with Rhodes State College Early Learning Center to offer childcare services to parents receiving treatment for their substance use disorder.
The Rhodes Early Learning Center is located in the YMCA in Lima. They are ready to begin caring for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old or not yet in kindergarten, Monday-Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for parents actively participating in treatment services for a substance use disorder.
Local treatment agencies can refer clients who are active in substance use treatment to this service.
What can parents expect?
-Treatment provider will submit a referral for the service.
-Parents will complete and enrollment packet and schedule with the daycare to review the packet.
-Parents begin to receive care for their children during regular business hours through their treatment period and for an additional 30 days upon successful completion of treatment.