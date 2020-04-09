New COVID-19 model shows how Ohioans worked to flatten the curve

During the media briefing on Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine talked about a new model that shows just how hard Ohioans have been working to flatten the curve. The model suggests Ohio could peak on April 19th with around 1,600 new cases a day. The previous model projected Ohio to peak later in April with close to 10,000 new cases a day.
DeWine says this is good news that the peak number this isn't as bad as we first thought, and he adds that it has only turned out this way because of Ohioans following the state's directives.
“So, is it time to celebrate?” asks DeWine. “No, the game is not over. And the rosie scenario, the optimistic projections you have seen in the last several is based upon, a belief, a calculation, we will continue to do the social distancing in the immediate future at the same level, we do the same good job as we do now.”
Now that the data shows how this outbreak could end, the Governor says a plan in the works on how everyone gets back to work and back to their lives. But he adds it will be a slow process. Outside the statehouse during the briefing, protestors were showing how upset they were about being out of work and some of their signs said the quarantine was worst then the COVID-19