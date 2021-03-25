New D.A.R.E building at the Allen County Fairgrounds

When you hit the fair this year in Allen County, be on the lookout for the sheriff's office's new D.A.R.E. building.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is premiering their brand new building at the fairground and it’s all thanks to a team of local businesses pitching in a helping hand.
Within the past couple of years, the Sheriff’s Office knew it was time to do something about the old D.A.R.E. building at the fairgrounds. An upgrade or renovation was past due for them, but it just wasn’t in the budget. That’s when Deputy Ted Falke looked to the community for help.
Falke says, “I reached out to some of the contacts I’ve had over the years with different friends that had contracting companies or construction companies and they really liked the D.A.R.E. program, and we just started, and this is what we ended up with. It’s absolutely insane.”
They were able to get the old building demolished and a new one put in its place with very little cost to the department. Most of the work put into this project was all because of donations from some companies, and labor from others.
Justin Slusser, the owner of Slusser Contracting says, “Honestly it feels good as a business owner to have fellow business owners step up and come alongside." His business played a big part in the demolition and construction of the building. "We’re small fish in a big pond, but the big guys, they stepped forward and it's important for the kids, it’s important for our community. I couldn’t be more happy,” says Slusser.
Programs like D.A.R.E. are almost completely funded by donations from the community. So by essentially donating a whole building to the cause, it means a lot for the sheriff’s office.
Falke says, “It’s just awesome that people are still that involved in the program and they believe in it, because by far it’s the best program you have for drug abuse resistance education for our children.”
You can check out the new D.A.R.E. building this year at the county fair where they will be giving out free child photo IDs for parents.