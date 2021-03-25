New D.A.R.E building at the Allen County Fairgrounds

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 44F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 44F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.