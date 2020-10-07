New Downtown Lima Inc. executive director named

Downtown Lima Inc. introduced their new executive director today and she is ready to hit the ground running.
Shaunna Basinger comes to the organization via the University of Northwestern Ohio and is a graduate of Ohio State University Lima. Members of the search committee say her energy and leadership skills will ensure the success and growth of Downtown Lima Inc. Basinger says they are already working on events to get people back downtown in a safe manner due to COVID.
Basinger goes on to explain, “There’s going to be so many people that want to get out and they want to shop small. They want to spend time with friends and family and they just want to be out in society. So being able to hit the ground running and have all that stuff ready to go is important.”
Basinger started Monday and hopes to have plans for holiday events in downtown Lima in the near future.