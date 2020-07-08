New drug may be the first to treat Alzheimer's Disease

The company Biogen has announced they have completed a regulatory filing regarding a treatment for Alzheimer's.
Biogen filed to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their drug Aducanumab. Biogen has already completed the first phase of clinical trials. If approved, the drug could be the very first to treat the disease of Alzheimer's rather than just treat the symptoms. What it does is significantly slows down the progression of symptoms. If the FDA approves, Biogen can move forward to the next phase of clinical trials. If it's approved, the Alzheimer's Association plans to advocate to acquire the drug for all who qualify.
"It's very significant because it's the first time in over a decade that any drug has made it this far in the process," said Julia Pechlivanos, executive director of the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "So this is the first drug in over a decade to actually get to the process of applying to the FDA for review."
The Alzheimer's Association hopes this is a building block for future treatments.