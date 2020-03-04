New event planned to promote Unity, Healing, and Hope in Lima and surrounding areas

Unity. Healing, Hope. That is what a new group is hoping to do for the Lima area with a “Fill the Stadium” event.
They say enough is enough and the violence needs to stop. “Fill the Stadium Lima” is an effort to get the Lima faith based community to come together as one body of Christ. There will be no judgment, no agendas, and no doctrines. It will be a day to lift each other up and make a difference in the community.
Organizer Jessie Roark says it’s time to make a stand. “If we want to unite our community, we need to start with our faith community. So we’re bringing them out from behind the walls to come together as one body of Christ to fill the stadium with the presence of God. We’re going to feed the 5,000, we’re gonna March for Jesus. We have a community worship team coming together, there's fellowship of Christian athletes, your gonna hear testimonies.”
“The Fill the Stadium” event will be at Spartan Stadium(100 Calumet Ave, Lima, OH 45804) on Saturday, May 30th, from 1 to 5 p.m. The group needs volunteers and sponsorships for the event. You can call 567-242-8695 for more information.