A new moratorium on evictions has been announced by the Biden administration.
The new 60-day moratorium will help protect renters from being evicted from their rental properties until early October. A previous moratorium order expired on July 31st.
In Lima, eviction proceedings have continued under the previous moratorium after a federal court ruled that the CDC did not have the legal authority to enact an eviction moratorium. The ruling has resulted in no backlog for Lima Municipal Court.
Lima Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren states that the court has been in close contact with the West Ohio Community Action Partnership, which has helped resolve disputes between renters and landlords.
Warren states that this partnership is expected to continue in hopes that every rental property facing eviction can be resolved during the pandemic.