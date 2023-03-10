New exhibit featuring artistic puzzles on display at ArtSpace Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One local woman has been finding the hidden beauty of jigsaw puzzles for many years, now she is sharing them with the public. ArtSpace Lima is featuring the skills of the "puzzle lady" Ruby Hopkins during an exhibit that kicked off on March 10th. Over 60 of her finest framed puzzles from her collection were on display. Besides checking out Hopkins hard work, some of the people got the chance to test their own puzzling skills. The display will be open to the public at ArtSpace Lima through March 22nd.
