New Girl Scout cookie unveiled, sales go towards goals set by scouts

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs - everybody has their favorite from the familiar varieties of Girl Scout cookies. But this year, there's a new cookie that is joining the ranks.
They're called Lemon-Ups, and as the name suggests, it's a lemon cookie with a glazed bottom. Baked into the top of the cookie are different inspirational messages to encourage girls as they sell their cookies and in a way, reflects what the cookie program is all about.
"A lot of people think that it’s just a fundraiser for girls, but it really is a program," said Amy Orwick, Product Sales Manager, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. "It’s an opportunity for them step outside your comfort zone, they’re going to learn goalsetting, and how to run their own business."
Selling these cookies is quite the lucrative business for Girl Scouts, helping them achieve a goal that they have set for themselves.
"Our girls earn over $2 million and cookie proceeds cross our council, so there is a lot of funds that are going back to that," Orwick said. "Some of those girls are planning trips, maybe to the zoo - there are some girls that the zoo is what they want to do, and that’s what they’re going to do with their proceeds - other girls are a little bit more ambitious, they’re doing white water rafting. Some of them put the proceeds into their Lego League that they’re involved in, or robotics, so there’s a lot of different program opportunities."
So if you're looking to try the new cookie or want to pick up a box of your favorites, sales have already begun in our area. Cookie booths will start popping up around mid-February.