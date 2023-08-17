New incoming students at UNOH ready to race toward their dreams

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students, both new and old, come to the University of Northwestern Ohio to pursue their passion and start the journey to their dream careers.
"Overall we expect over a thousand students moving in on campus this fall," said Marlo Duffy, Director of Housing.
Move-in day was underway at the university, with this class of UNOH students coming from fourth two different states as well as two different countries.
"We have our racer leaders out in the dorm area, and they are helping the students move items, answer questions, advice from them on what it's like living in the dorms," said Duffy.
And students are already looking forward to the big change of living on campus -- especially hitting the books and learning.
"I'm looking forward to meeting new people, meeting my dormmates, and having a good time in class," said Matthew Wright, a freshman.
"Just looking forward to learning a lot, I feel like I have a good amount of experience coming from home," said Jake Zibbell, a freshman. "But I feel like learning a lot of meeting new people, and this is a very different area from what I'm used to from being home, so just adapting and learn how to build fast cars."
And it's that passion for automotive and racing that has led these two students as well as many others -- to UNOH -- stating that they feel this is the right destination and environment for them to learn.
"I mean I have seen it all over the places, on different races, the response from UNOH," said Wright. "So I was like Oh! better check it out. and it looks like a perfect fit."
"I've been into cars my whole life. I have always watched races as a kid, and I still do, so I figured, why not get into it," said Zibbell.