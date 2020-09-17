New information about schools and children made available by the state

Gov. Mike DeWine has released the latest coronavirus information with new ways to see that data.
The latest rankings and Ohio Public Health Advisory System show Putnam and Mercer counties remain in the red level and are seeing the most spread of the virus in the last two weeks. Two new dashboards are going on up on the state coronavirus website. You are now able to see coronavirus cases by each school district if they have any cases. It's broken down by students and staff. Also, a dashboard is up that details coronavirus information for children that contract the virus, how many are hospitalized, and how many deaths there are. That is also broken down by county.
"It lets us know how we're doing as a region, as a community, as a school district," Dr. Patty Manning said of Cincinnati Children's Hospital. "The data that's on the dashboard currently really reflects the experience that we've had across the state. We're incredibly fortunate that children do not seem to get very ill with COVID-19, but they do get COVID-19. And the data really reflects that. We have fairly consistent numbers of children positive with COVID-19, but fairly also consistently low numbers of children who are hospitalized or who are severely ill with COVID-19."
A popular question during the pandemic is how Halloween will go on. DeWine says the state will put out guidance on that on Friday.