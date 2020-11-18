New Initiative to Build Leaders of Tomorrow through the Arts in Allen County

A new initiative is starting to create well-rounded leaders from the youth of Allen County.
Heartland Image has been teaching young adults film making skills for the past several years and they are now taking their teaching to the stage. “Youth for Change” will bring young people attending 6th to 12th grades in Allen County schools together to make a change through the arts.
President of Heartland Image Nick Kellis explains, “To work on self-expression and leadership skills in monthly summits that will start with the new year. We’re really trying to get kids in a direction affecting change, being responsible, and understanding what needs to happen socially in kind of the new normal and take action.”
Their first project will be creating an event to celebrate Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. “Lima Celebrates M-L-K 2021” will be Friday, January 15th live on Facebook from the Crouse Hall Stage at the Veteran’s Memorial Civic and Convention Center.