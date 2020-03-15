New Life Church International implements safety measures for coronavirus

From the looks of it, service at New Life Church International was normal on Sunday. But the wake of the coronavirus has caused the church to change things up a bit.
“We took the approach to be very proactive, to be wise, so we set up hand sanitizing stations,” said Darnell Williams, New Life Church International pastor. “We’re asking people to forgo greetings that involve touching and that kind of thing.”
The congregation was informed about these new changes through a video that was played at the beginning of the church service. Despite the recent concerns, members of the church say they're glad it's still open are confident that the church is taking the right measures to ensure everyone is safe.
“I don’t think anything should stop us from worshipping God. We all come together and I think it’s pretty cool,” said Candice Yates, a church member.
“We try to operate without fear,” said Darnell Williams, another church member. “We just want to continue to come together as a church congregation and give our praises on this Sunday morning.”
New Life Church International is one of the hundreds of other churches across Ohio that will still be able to have church service on Sundays. This is because places of worship are excluded from the governor's ban on mass gatherings. Williams says he's grateful that his church can remain open and he hopes it will be a place where people find comfort.
“In times that there’s so much anxiety and fear we believe that the house of the Lord will be a place where people can come in and find peace,” said Williams. “We want it to be a place where people feel safe.”
If the coronavirus situation gets worse, and the church is mandated to close, Williams says they will just utilize their live streaming platforms.
“That’s kind of something that’s already in the culture of our church so if we had to adapt to that people are already accustomed to it,” he said.
Other area churches have already started using live streaming this week as an alternative to having service in person.