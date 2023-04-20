New loan program available for eligible small businesses within the city of Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima announcing a loan program to support minority-owned small business in Lima.
The city introduced the Historically Disadvantaged Microenterprise Loan program on Wednesday. Women, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and minority business owners could qualify for up to $5,000 in funding. If approved, the one-year loan would be interest-free, and forgivable. There are a few requirements to be eligible. Your business must be at least six months old, operate within city limits, and be small enough to qualify.
"You must also have five or fewer employees. One owner must be below the median income. And that is all specified within the application and all criteria is on our website," explained Amber Martin, director of small business and workforce development with the City of Lima.
You can find the application and full list of requirements on the City of Lima website.