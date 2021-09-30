New mural in Auglaize County Administration Building unveiled

Years ago there was a vision for a mural in the Auglaize County Administration Building and on Thursday it became reality and was unveiled.
Former Sheriff James Knoch started the process for the art piece. Over the years he stayed persistent to make sure it happened. Auglaize County Commissioner Doug Spencer says the vision evolved and changed into what was revealed today. Unfortunately, the former sheriff died last year after a battle with lung cancer so he didn't see his idea come to life. So unveiling the mural with a focus first on law enforcement just made sense.
"And it's an interchangeable, living, breathing mural that the pictures that are representative of each township of the county can be changed," explained Doug Spencer, Auglaize County commissioner. "We thought no better way to start this mural than from the source of where the idea came from, the sheriff's office and so we're paying homage tribute to the great work that the men and women do for Auglaize County, out to the law enforcement center. This will be up for quite some time and then we'll work on changing the pictures later on of each respective township."
Spencer adds the mural is dedicated to Auglaize County so when it does change in the future, each of the 14 townships will be highlighted and will represent their heritage.