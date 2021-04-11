One woman in Delphos has started a nonprofit organization aiming to help kids in the area live their best lives.
Aimee Hickey is excited to get her nonprofit up and running for the kids in Delphos. It's called AIMingHi with Youth- The Riffell Affect. The goal of the organization is to help kids find their passion in life and run with it. Kids ages 8 through 18 are welcome in the group, and they hope to help the youth with any obstacles or challenges that come their way.
"That's what the goal is with this program, with AIMing High, is to help these youth find their dream, go after those dreams, just like I had some mentors when I was young," said Aimee Hickey, president/founder of AIMingHi with Youth.
AIMingHi with Youth will have a meet and greet to get the word out about the program on June 12, 2021, at Stadium Park in Delphos (1101 N Jefferson St, Delphos, OH 45833). For more information, you can find Aiming High with Youth on Facebook.