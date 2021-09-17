New Ohio House and Senate district maps could get legal challenges

Legal challenges are expected for the newly approved redistricting maps for the Ohio House and Senate.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted along party lines to approve the new district maps. But since it was not a unanimous vote, the commission will have to look at redrawing the maps again in four years, versus 10 years if the whole commission approved the maps. Some groups say the maps were drawn unfairly to favor Republicans in the state. Commission co-chairman and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp expect Ohio’s highest court will be involved in the process.
“No matter what happens in a redistricting program there are always lawsuits. It’s just part this, it’s unfortunate but it is,” says Cupp. “So some of the questions whether things were done properly or not, will be decided by the Ohio Supreme Court.”
The newly approved maps give Republicans a possibility of 62 to 37 advantage over Democrats in the Ohio House and 23 to 10 in the Ohio Senate.