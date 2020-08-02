New Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp discusses possible next steps

After a 55 - 38 vote, Rep. Bob Cupp was named the newest Ohio House Speaker, replacing the recently indicted Larry Householder.
Householder had been arrested on racketeering charges after authorities say he directed a bailout for Ohio's nuclear plants, through House Bill 6.
Now that he has been named the next speaker, Rep. Cupp says that the first thing to do is bring some integrity back to the House, and work towards repealing House Bill 6.
"There are arguments on both sides of that issue in terms of substance, in terms of the procedure, and there is a taint about it," Cupp said. "We want to remove that and give members an opportunity to speak to it. After all, if we don’t have the trust and confidence of our constituents, our citizens, our voters, then we have really nothing in our democracy."
Cupp hopes that Householder will resign from his seat on his own, but the House may have to take action. It takes a 2/3 majority vote to remove someone from the House, and that may have to be an option come this November.
"He’s on the ballot running unopposed this year, and so it’s likely that he’ll be re-elected," said Cupp. "If he is, then we need a mechanism to be able to remove him from the House; it’s a legal case that will proceed as many think it will. That’s an issue they will probably be deferred until next year, the beginning of the new session in January."
Also on Cupp's radar is the school funding bill that he has been working on getting passed for over a year now - and is thinking of ways to have that bill work with budget issues that may arise due to COVID-19.
"I think there’s a way of putting it in the framework, how we distribute the funds as the budget comes back and the money becomes available, and the budget grows, in a way that is rational has a lot of common sense, and will help give schools the stability and predictability that they need to operate," Cupp said. "Of course it’s not only good for school kids, it’s not only good for the teachers, it’s also good for all of the residents."