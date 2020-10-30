New Ohio State president focused on using background to grow Lima programs

The Ohio State University’s 16th President Kristina Johnson made her first visit to the OSU Lima Campus on Friday. Johnson toured the campus, visited with numerous groups and faculty members.
She comes from the State University of New York where she was a chancellor for three years. Johnson has an extensive background as an engineer.
OSU Lima is in the first semester of offering the bachelor of science in engineering technology. A program Johnson hopes to help grow. Using her experience, she wants a tighter connection between all Ohio State campuses.
"We get a great idea like the "BSET" program, the engineering technical program, and we pilot it at one campus and then we then scale it to the others once we’ve proven it," said Johnson. "And that’s a great way to have all the campuses work together. Plus, we were brainstorming about ways to do exchanges between faculty students and staff at the various campuses. So that we really get to know one another as a university."
Johnson says she and the faculty agree, hands-on learning is the best approach to grow.
"I was a small business owner myself and then grew to a medium size," Johnson said. "And every summer we’d bring in at least ten interns to corporate. And then we’d have about another four or five out in the field because we were building clean energy plants. That was huge. Those students got something really unique that summer and they learned maybe they do want to do this, maybe they don’t. But it’s all about making that transition into the real world."
It hasn’t been an easy first two months as president for Johnson. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has changed how colleges function. She says her goal is to keep everyone safe and the virus contained with a low positivity rate.
"Now it’s gone back up to .6 percent," said Johnson. "But if we can keep it down to tenths of a percent, then we essentially have a campus that’s COVID free. Which means we can take the next step and start to have more in-classroom experiences. That’s going to improve the educational quality."
Much of Ohio State is on a blended learning plan.